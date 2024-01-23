The Canal & River Trust, a charity that maintains more than 2,000 miles of canals and navigable rivers in the UK, issued the warning as it counted the cost of the recent barrage of storms on the nation’s waterways.

The trust said it is braced for a mammoth clear-up operation when floodwater levels begin to recede.

At Naburn Lock, near York, the entire complex has been submerged for weeks.

A Canal & River Trust spokeswoman said: “Extreme weather has battered the country, including the nation’s 250-year-old canal network.

Flood water at Naburn Lock on the outskirts of York. Picture: PA

“As water levels recede, and another clear-up gets under way, the Canal & River Trust is counting the cost to our nation’s unique waterways heritage.

“Today, Naburn Lock is facing one of its greatest challenges in its 267-year history as sustained heavy rainfall has left the site under water for weeks.

“As water levels recede, the Canal & River Trust waterways charity has been out checking water levels and signs of damage.”

Naburn Lock, which is part of the River Ouse navigation, forms the barrier between the tidal and non-tidal river and the area is no stranger to flooding.

The first lock at Naburn was built in 1757 and remains one of the UK’s earliest examples of canal engineering, the charity said.

On Tuesday afternoon, a flood warning remained in place for the River Ouse at Naburn Lock and also for riverside properties in the centre of York.

The Environment Agency flood warning said flooding was forecast to affect locations near the river Ouse, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around Naburn Lock buildings and Lock Cottages.

It added: "Further rainfall is falling today (Tuesday) associated with Storm Jocelyn and levels are expected to remain high and rise further tomorrow (Wednesday).

"Our incident response staff are closing flood gates and checking defences. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water."

City of York Council said it had closed a number of car parks in the city centre due to rising river levels, as well as Rowntree Park.

The council said: “York is open for business but if you are planning on visiting please think about using buses, including park and ride.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation with our partners. Pumps and defences are also in place if needed.”