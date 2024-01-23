AN urgent appeal has gone out for help to find a missing teenager last seen in North Yorkshire.
The county's police force is appealing for information about Phan, 15, also known as Ken, who was last seen in Hemingbrough, Selby, just before 7am today. He was wearing white trainers, a navy coat a navy jacket and a cream-coloured rucksack.
They say he may now be in the County Durham area.
Officers are urgently searching for him. If you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police immediately – dial 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting, quoting reference NYP-23012024-0052.
