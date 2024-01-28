Say hello to Sam - the six-year-old who is grieving for his former owner.

The black cat was brought to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane when his previous owner sadly passed away.

And he is very definitely in mourning, staff at the animal home say.

"Sam is an absolutely adorable cat who was admitted to the York RSPCA centre after his devoted owner sadly passed away," a member of staff who helps look after him said.

"Sam has been left a little shell shocked and is totally heartbroken at losing both his home and his owner. "

But despite this, he is a very affectionate cat, the staff member said.

"Sam has a heart of gold and just loves to snuggle into you almost seeking comfort from you.

"He is grieving at the moment and all he wishes for is a new family to love him and heal his broken heart."

Sam is looking for a nice quiet home where he can chill and get as much fussing as he wants, the RSPCA says.

"He really will make his new family the most fantastic, loyal and loving new addition," the member of staff said.

The RSPCA says Sam will need to be the only cat in the house.

He is OK with children aged 13 years and over.

To find out more about Sam, or to see what other animals are available for adoption right now from the animal home in York, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.