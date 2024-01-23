Fire crews were called to the scene in Farndale Moor at 9.55am yesterday (Monday, January 22) during Storm Isha.

The van’s driver – a man in his 40s – was able to leave the vehicle and taken to a nearby pub to be given initial first aid by crews, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

He was then taken to hospital as a precaution, they added.

The crews made the vehicle and area safe before arranging its recovery.