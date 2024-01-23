Strong wind blew over a delivery van in North Yorkshire, the fire service has said.
Fire crews were called to the scene in Farndale Moor at 9.55am yesterday (Monday, January 22) during Storm Isha.
The van’s driver – a man in his 40s – was able to leave the vehicle and taken to a nearby pub to be given initial first aid by crews, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
He was then taken to hospital as a precaution, they added.
The crews made the vehicle and area safe before arranging its recovery.
