As The Press previously reported, the Flying Legends pub in Clifton Moor organised the event in aid of both Macmillan Cancer Support and the Snappy Trust.

Organised by Faye Spear, a team member for the nearby soft play area wacky warehouse, the raffle was drawn in December.

During the draw, which was livestreamed on Facebook, the total sum of £1,730 was announced - which is set to be split between the two charities.

Speaking on the experience, Faye said: ''I am really overwhelmed with how well the raffle went.

"The generosity of hundreds of business owners really blew me away.

"I instantly felt so proud of not only myself, but my manager, my colleagues, and everyone else who was involved. It's a feeling I'll remember for a very long time!''

Anne Stamp from Snappy said the money will go towards a music project ahead of the charity's 30th birthday in the summer.