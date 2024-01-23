People who are without power for 48 hours or more as a result of a severe storm are entitled to claim £80 in compensation through Ofgem’s rules in England, Wales and Scotland.

Households are then entitled to a further £40 for every six hours they are left without electricity after that, with compensation rising to a maximum of £2,000.

Ofgem guidance explains: “Your level of compensation depends on the category of the severe weather, and how long you were without a power supply.

“You can get £80 if your power has been cut-off for 48 hours.

“You will get an extra £40 for every 6 hours afterwards. The maximum amount you can claim is £2,000.

“If the power cut is because of disruption to the national energy supply, you will not be entitled to compensation. This is because it is not due to a fault on the network.”

How to claim compensation for power cuts in a storm

You must make your compensation claim within three months of the power cuts through your local supplier.

You can find out how to contact your supplier here.

Ofgem added: “If problems occur, we want supplies restored quickly.

“We monitor how well network companies do this and how well-prepared they are to deal with impacts on the network.

“If we think companies are not meeting their obligations to customers, we take action.”