Hannah Lunn from Fishergate has teamed up with two other female photographers to set up and run Luxe Noir Studios.

It will provide her with a wide range of photography equipment and possibilities in Armley, north-west of Leeds city centre.

Hannah Lunn (Image: Zavod Photo)

As well as using it for her own clients, she will use it to support small, local businesses produce cost-effective visual assets for websites and social channels.

Hannah said: “I am so happy to announce my brand new, inspiring photography studio in Armley, Leeds - Luxe Noir Studios. A space where I can really get stuck into amazing projects with clients and creatives.”

She said she had been looking for a site that met her requirements in York but then the Armley site became available.

“I was extremely happy to stumble upon this space available to offer my clients,” she said. “My new studio has everything to really drive creativity.”

Luxe Noir Studios has parking, is big enough for her photographic projects, and includes changing rooms and a makeup area.

It has top quality photography equipment and can be used for a variety of commercial photographic services.

Luxe Noir Studios in Armley (Image: Luxe Noir Studios)

Hannah runs the studio with fellow portrait photographers, Emma Stone and Nisha Marie. Between them, the trio have a wide range of clients and photographic services available for businesses, brands and individuals. The studio is available to others in the creative industry to hire and use the space.

The studio will also offer the hire of photographic equipment including as a white and dark studio set, a full lightening arsenal with various heads and light equipment, colouramas and props.

Hannah gained a fine arts degree from the University of Wolverhampton and has worked in the photography industry for more than a decade. Her work has been exhibited or published internationally.

An example of Hannah Lunn's work (Image: Luxe Noir Studios)

Recently she has been working with jewellers Buckley London, Cavendish Jewellers and fashionwear Ilkley London.

But she has worked for a wide range of clients, such as the football Premier League, sweet manufacturers Haribo, central heating company Worcester Bosch, computer games company Minecraft and several in the food and restaurant business.

Last year she was shortlisted in the first ever photographer category for the Yorkshire Bloggers Award.