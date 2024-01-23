Aviva, which employs around 2000 in the city, is bringing back its Aviva Tech Returner Programme, which has operated for three years.

This is a tailored, paid six-month returner programme with placements in York, Bristol and Norwich, with potential to transition to a permanent role at the end. So far, all those who have taken part, have secured permanent jobs with the insurance giant.

Aviva says successful applicants will get to work with the latest tech and be involved in initiatives to make life better for its customers or colleagues. Throughout the programme, returners will have internal and external support to help them to transition successfully back into the workplace, including a leader, mentor and buddy, as well as specialised returner coaching.

READ MORE:

Aviva is looking for people from a range of backgrounds, with experience in one or more of the following roles: Business Analysis (both Senior and Principal level), Project and Programme Management, DevOps Engineering and Security Engineering (Cyber).

Project Management and Business Analysis roles will be offered at Aviva’s York, Bristol and Norwich offices, while Security Engineering (Cyber) roles will be based in Norwich and DevOps Engineering based in Bristol.

Aviva and Career Returners are hosting a virtual Insight Event (by Microsoft Teams Webinar) on Monday January 29 from 10am to 12.30pm for returners interested in joining the Tech Returner Programme. There’s an opportunity to hear from leaders in the Aviva Technology teams, and from previous cohorts of Aviva Tech Returners, as well as benefit from a return-to-work workshop from Career Returners. Register here for the webinar

Laura Monk, Talent Delivery Manager at Aviva, said: “I’m proud that our Tech Returners Programme is open for applications again and I can’t wait to meet our new cohort.

"Over the last three years we’ve welcomed in a diverse group of talented people and supported them to return to the workplace. We know it can be daunting coming back to work after a career break, which is why our Returners Programme offers support, mentoring and coaching, as well as the option of a permanent role at Aviva.”

Shauna Isaac, Senior Project Manager and one of the 2022 Aviva Tech Returners, said: “I was so fortunate to get an Aviva Returner role because of all the support that I received.

"We had an amazing introduction from the Aviva Programme Managers and several workshops from Women Returners, which were invaluable for building up confidence when going back to work.

"I had fantastic support from my line manager, task manager and my buddy. I also developed great relationships with my fellow returners. From day one, I felt valued and looked after as an Aviva employee and would highly recommend Aviva Tech Returners.”

The successful candidates are expected to start work on Tuesday May 14.

Further details and how to apply can be found here: Job search and apply · Aviva Careers