The man, aged in his 60s, was driving a red Citroen Berlingo which crashed with a black Kia Venga at 8.06am on Monday, January 15, on the B1257 at the crossroads between Slingsby village, Malton Road and Castle Howard.

He remains at York hospital where he is receiving treatment, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

The woman driving the Kia Venga has been released under investigation pending further enquiries, they added.

One lane along the stretch of road remained open after the crash while officers managed the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

How to report information

Police urge anyone who saw the crash or the vehicles before to get in touch.

“In particular, we are appealing for information about the direction of travel for both vehicles and their manner of driving prior to and during the collision,” the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information should email Jessica.roebuck@northyorkshire.police.uk , or call 101, select option two, and ask for Jessica Roebuck quoting reference number 12240008464.