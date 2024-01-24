William’s Den, in North Cave, near York, in East Yorkshire is owned and run by Tor and Christian Carver and will host the Sublime Science Show, experiments and challenges for families everyday this school half-term.

There will be a Sublime Science Show every day from Saturday, February 10 to Sunday, February 18, along with hands-on experiments and challenges from William’s Play Pioneers.

Sublime Science was made famous in 2015 when Marc Wileman appeared in a slime-covered lab coat on BBC Dragons’ Den to pitch his business mission to make science fun for children through events that are completely different to anything on the market. Since securing backing from the dragons, his shows and parties have proven popular with families across the country and February half-term will mark Sublime Science’s first residency at William’s Den.

Marc Wileman

Every day of half-term, visitors can watch mad scientists in the unmissable Sublime Science Show and take part in hands-on, force-themed experiments and fun family challenges led by William’s Den’s Play Pioneers.

Tor said: “We’ve always believed that the best way to learn is through having fun and William’s Den will be a hub of fun experiments, inventions and creativity this February Half-Term. We can’t wait to welcome Sublime Science to inspire and entertain children and grown-ups of all ages.”

William's Den is popular with all ages (Image: Supplied)

Marc said: “Science is everywhere, it plays such a big role in everyone’s lives nowadays and for children it is so fun.

"Parents are always looking for something new and different to do with the kids and the team are excited to bring exactly that to William’s Den with Sublime Science this February half-term.”

Tickets for William’s Half-Term Adventures are on sale now, with advance booking recommended.

Advance tickets are priced at £9.95 for adults, £15.95 for children 3-18 and £11.45 for children 1-3, available to book here: https://tickets.williamsden.co.uk/event-tickets/54721?catID=53282&tickets%5B520561_quantity%5D=2

William’s Den was named East Yorkshire’s Visitor Attraction of the Year for the second year running in the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards in 2023.