But seriously, perhaps there should be a middle ground between NHS and private dental treatment.

The middle ground should consist of part treatment paid by the NHS and the difference made up by patients.

That would leave the less fortunate solely in the lower band and slightly better of being partly funded, with Rolls Royce treatment for the people more able to pay.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York

Bigger council, more waste?

The new North Yorkshire Council covers a huge geographical area with a population of over 618,000,.

Local political leaders are suggesting this is not the time to be negative, but to grasp the opportunities offered.

This is a worthy sentiment.

But has it been shown anywhere that ratepayers reap physical and fiscal benefits from a larger authority?

Precedents show it does not happen because those in charge lack the talent required to make it a success.

A lethal combination of inefficient, bloated bureaucracy, a collection of councillors’ worthy as they may be but still under the control of party whips, petty ideological differences, regional envies, all in abundance, prevent any chance of such success.

A simple description being: more waste, more hot air, more mistakes, more excuses, more cost.

Ratepayers must be jumping for joy.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby

Let's stop turning a deaf ear to deafness

At last the effects on life caused by deafness are being recognised.

Helen Keller, famously both blind and deaf, wrote that deafness was the worst of those disabilities as it meant isolation. So true.

I went deaf many years ago and like the majority blamed other people for not speaking properly. Eventually I was tested and found to be almost 100 per cent deaf.

I finally got a cochlear implant and my world opened up.

Sadly, because deafness is unseen, it is still not getting the necessary funding required.

If only more children born deaf could be given this hearing aid they could be socially accepted and not be seen as different.

Mrs Eunice Birch, Sutton on Forest, York