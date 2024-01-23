While our society sleepwalks in ignorance, the threat from Putin’s aggressive war congealed into his threat to a Third World War scenario scares.
Not my words but thoughts from NATO Admiral Rob Baver.
Germany, too, is highlighting this problem facing our world.
Frankly we need more dialogue from our politicians: coming clean from their secretive world of excluding us from this nightmare world of tomorrow.
Anyone with any sense realises that any release of nuclear weapons by one side creates a mutual response by the other resulting in a nuclear winter worldwide.No one will survive that.
We need more John Lennons in this world reminding us to ‘give peace a chance’.
The Doomsday clock is ticking and now has been adjusted to 90 seconds to midnight, a scary thought.
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe
