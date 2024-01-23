Not my words but thoughts from NATO Admiral Rob Baver.

Germany, too, is highlighting this problem facing our world.

Frankly we need more dialogue from our politicians: coming clean from their secretive world of excluding us from this nightmare world of tomorrow.

Anyone with any sense realises that any release of nuclear weapons by one side creates a mutual response by the other resulting in a nuclear winter worldwide.No one will survive that.

We need more John Lennons in this world reminding us to ‘give peace a chance’.

The Doomsday clock is ticking and now has been adjusted to 90 seconds to midnight, a scary thought.

Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe