Carlton Primary School has been judged to be 'good' by Ofsted inspectors, having joined Selby Educational Trust in January of 2021 with a legacy ‘requires improvement’ judgement.

Inspectors visited again in November last year and judged the school to be ‘good’ in all areas. Inspectors noted that pupils were ‘happy’ and ‘adults had high expectations for learning.’

When it came to areas where the school, which has 166 pupils, can improve inspectors said that in some foundation subjects, such as history, curriculum leaders have not had enough subject-specific training to help them enhance how their subject is taught. This means that teachers do not have a developed enough understanding of the specifics for these subjects. They said that the school needs to further develop the training requirements of these leaders.

Head, Jon Watson, said: “I am delighted, but not at all surprised, that we have now received the external validation from Ofsted that we are a ‘good’ school. I am incredibly proud of our school and of our wonderful pupils. We have made huge progress over recent years and will continue to do so moving forward.

"I am truly grateful for the consistent hard work of my talented and caring staff team, for the genuine support and appropriate challenge from both our Local Governing Board and Selby Educational Trust colleagues, and of course for the support from our families and local community. Carlton Primary School is a great place to be."

Chair of governors, Julia Costello, said: "It is great to see that all the hard work and progress made by Jon and the staff at Carlton Primary School has been recognised formally. It is clear from the feedback from parents and pupils that they were already aware of the great work that has been done and what a great school Carlton Primary School is and will continue to be.”

Ian Clennan, chief executive of Selby Educational Trust, said: "We are delighted to have confirmation of what we have all known, that Carlton Primary School is ‘good.’

"The hard work of leaders, staff, pupils and parents has really paid off. This is a growing school, with more pupils and classes than ever before, experiencing a great school that is at the heart of their local community.”