A CANDIDATE for the regional mayor of York and North Yorkshire has set off to ‘demonstrate he will be a mayor of every corner’ of the county.
Keane Duncan, the Conservative party candidate for mayor, has begun a 100-day campervan tour of North Yorkshire.
He said he is on a quest to personally visit 1,000 of the county’s communities by polling day on May 2.
Mr Duncan said he will travel in his vehicle, nicknamed ‘Peggy’, across all 8,300 square kilometres of North Yorkshire, beginning today (January 23) at its most westerly extreme near Bentham.
Mr Duncan said: “With just 100 days to go, I am touring the length and breadth of our county to make very clear I won’t be a mayor fixed to a desk in York.
“I chose this remote point to start my tour as it really highlights the sheer scale of the mayoral region.”
The candidate is inviting the public to join him for a ‘cuppa at the camper’ during his stops over the next three months.
The candidates for regional mayor so far are:
- Green Party – Kevin Foster
- Conservative Party – Keane Duncan
- Labour Party – David Skaith
- Liberal Democrats – Unknown at present
- Independent – Keith Tordoff
