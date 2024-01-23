The Star Inn at Harome in York, The Angel at Hetton in Skipton, The Black Swan at Oldstead, The Plough in Wombleton and The Dawnay Arms in Newton on Ouseall featured among the highly-praised locations listed by the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs.

The annual Top 50 Gastropubs was established in 2009 with the “purpose of recognising the hardworking individuals in the gastropubs industry.”

The website adds: “We also aim to be a go-to source for the best pubs to dine at in the UK.

“The list is created by collecting votes from more than 100 industry professionals who are key people in the hospitality industry.

“Our judges come from leading pub businesses, editors of media brands and food writers who are geographically spread across the UK to ensure no regional bias.”

5 North Yorkshire gastropubs among the best 100 in the UK for 2024

The Star Inn at Harome, York – ranked 8th place

This pub has held a place on the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list for over a decade and also has a Michelin star.

Top 50 Gastropubs comments: “Star Inn chef-patron Andrew Pern is something of a local celebrity, not least because he’s had the pub for more than 20 years and owns several other sites across the north-east of England.

“The Star’s name has become synonymous across the country with a dedication to fine produce and playful but refined cooking.

“Take Pern’s best-known dish, which he describes as the epitome of his ‘rich man, poor man’ style: pan-fried foie gras teamed with rich black pudding, doused in a sticky scrumpy cider reduction.!"

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 out of 1,067 reviews.

The Angel at Hetton – ranked 13th place

If you’re wondering what to expect at The Angel at Hetton, Top 50 Gastropubs explains: “The glorious restaurant menu has featured dishes including Loire valley rabbit loin and merguez, salsify, trompette and poached pear to start.

“Mains have included Monkfish, quail, venison and garden-inspired vegetarian options including Jersey potatoes, parsnip, king oyster mushroom and lovage.

“Desserts are just as sumptuous, with Tahitian Vanilla cheesecake with salted granola, buttermilk, roasted beetroot puree and yogurt; or how about caramel tart with poached pear, frozen custard and condensed milk ganache.”

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 out of 218 reviews.

The Plough, Wombleton - ranked 67th place

Top 50 Gastropubs said: "Award winning restaurateurs Richard and Lindsey Johns returned to the pub sector with the opening of The Plough in Wombleton in 2023.

"It is a historic 15th Century pub where monks were known to serve their brews through the small window in the wall of the now dining room in the 1400s and 1500s.

"The food offering is the cornerstone of what the pub is all about, taking classic dishes and giving them their own modern interpretation. The focus is on using Yorkshire produce and curating dishes in a style that chef Richard Johns has crafted over nearly 20 years."

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 out of 355 reviews.

The Black Swan at Oldstead – ranked 75th place

Chef-patron Tommy Banks can often be spotted on The Great British Menu and Saturday Kitchen, “working on dishes with the same passion and enthusiasm he does in his own pub kitchen.”

“One of the Black Swan’s many points of difference is the amount of produce grown by the team," writes Top 50 Gastropubs.

"This has long been an area of interest for Tommy, who emphasises the pub’s growing credentials on menus."

It adds: “While Tommy heads the kitchen, brother James runs the front-of-house team, which has been the case for many years now.

“Dishes you’re likely to find on the tasting menu include: cod with cauliflower parsley; crapaudine beetroot slow cooked in beef fat; scallop with fermented celeriac; and venison and smoked slow.

“For dessert: blackened apple with rye; damson and kernel; and root vegetable panettone.”

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 out of 2,053 reviews.

The Dawnay Arms, Newton on Ouse - ranked 81st place

"Dishes on the menu include Venison Meatballs with Tomato and Parmesan, locally reared Sirloin Steak, Steamed ‘Hogget’ lamb and kidney pie, local roe Deer burger and Goats Cheese Dumplings," says Top 50 Gastropubs.

"The Dawnay Arms features in the Good Food Guide as well as the Michelin Guide."

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 out of 391 reviews.