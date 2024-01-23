A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has been knocked unconscious after an attack in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Burton Green in Clifton at about 1.20pm on Saturday, January 13.
A police spokesman said: "A suspect is believed to have ridden a bicycle into the victim, causing him to fall to the floor and sustain a head injury, temporarily knocking him unconscious.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, in particular any witnesses to any verbal exchange or physical altercation."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12240007503.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
