Hannah Geary had suffered from years of fertility issues when she was finally offered IVF on condition she lost at least four stone.

The 26-year-old, who lives in Pickering, said: "I have always struggled with my weight and back in May after six years of suffering with fertility issues I was finally offered IVF so long as I lost at least four stone to get closer to the ideal BMI, that’s when I decided to seek help and join Slimming World.

"I was on a mission and determined to get to that goal in order to follow my dreams of starting a family."

Hannah added: "At first it seemed unlikely I would get there, and I had little self-belief, I would write a food diary each week for the first few weeks to ensure I was staying on plan and could see which areas I needed to work on.

"The determination was strong as I kept my goal in mind and a few months in, with a two stone weight loss I started to really believe in myself, I went to group each week and it soon became my weekly social! It’s filled with such lovely people, and I really enjoy getting recipe tips and gaining the motivation for the week ahead.

"Around four months into my journey I was honoured to be put forward as one of the nominees for woman of the year by my fellow group mates. I was honestly shocked and proud that I had made an impact and managed to inspire others around me. This just made me even more motivated to reach for my goal and further work on myself.

Hannah added: "I would be lying if I said it’s been all sunshine and rainbows, and I don’t want to make out it’s been easy.

"There has been bumps along the way, and after losing my mum in October I really hit a wall. The motivation was low, and I started to go back to some old habits.

"I was close to giving up and quitting Slimming World, and dreaded facing the scales so decided it was time to go back to basics, like a re-start.

"That’s also when I got a call to tell me all my efforts had been worth it, and I was finally placed on the waiting list to start IVF treatment within the new year.

Hannah added: "I am now 5 stone into my journey and couldn’t be prouder of how far I have come! From that self-conscious girl with no faith in herself, to the confident and proud woman I am today, and I couldn’t have done any of that without the help and support of Slimming World.

"You really can do anything you set your mind to and with my target fast approaching I’m excited to see just how far I can go."

Ann Schofield, Pickering Slimming World consultant said: "Hannah is a lovely young lady who has grown in confidence so much since losing her five stone.

"She is a real inspirational to other members of the group."