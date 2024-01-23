Labour MP Ms Maskell was speaking in the House of Commons this morning as it was revealed that yet another York dental practice is to close its doors to adult NHS patients.

Ms Maskell told the Commons that a plan to help NHS dentistry had long been planned but never delivered by ministers.

She said: “We were promised before the summer, we were promised after the summer, we were promised before Christmas, we were promised soon, and now we have been promised shortly. The reality is that our benches have got a plan and the Government have not got a plan.”

The MP said her constituents had “nowhere to go” to register with an NHS dentist, with practices handing back their contracts.

She added: “What is the minister going to do to ensure my constituents can access NHS dentistry?”

Health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom replied: “I absolutely understand the challenge for some people. The situation has improved over the last year.

“Since the Covid pandemic, where almost every dentist had to stop working altogether, we have not seen the recovery we want to see and we are putting in plans, not a paper ambition like the members opposite have put forward, but some really significant reforms that will enable many more people to be seen by NHS dentists.”