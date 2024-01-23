Simon Baynes Wholesale was initially named Pennington’s and was established in 1918 by Simon’s grandad and grandma Eric and Millie Pennington.

The business had been set up after the Great War and was a small market stall on Parliament Street in York, selling local produce.

Over the years, it grew to become the thriving business it is today, serving customers across Yorkshire and offering more than 3,000 product lines.

READ MORE:

In addition to its modern distribution warehouse in the Raylor Centre, James Street, the family also run Millie’s, the popular fruit and veg shop on Bishopthorpe Road. It has operated about 15 years and is named after Simon’s grandmother Millie, who ran three shops across York, with his grandfather Eric, in Clarence Street, Walmgate and Micklegate, all now long-closed.

Simon started the wholesale business 30 years ago when he had the family market stall, until closing it ten years ago. This newer business has now grown to employ 30 staff, with customers including professional sports teams such as the Leeds Rhinos.

Simon said: “I was just basically barrowing the produce to the local restaurants near the market. Then, we moved into our city centre depot on James Street 12 years ago. We had about 25 customers then, but now have over 200 selling everything from Brussels sprouts to Brie and rhubarb to risotto’s.

“We really specialise in local produce and suppliers, asparagus from Sand Hutton, potatoes from Cawood; strawberries and raspberries from Spillmans of Thirsk.

“We are the only wholesaler in the city centre that opens 7 days a week and offers a secondary delivery into the city centre at 5 pm. We target any catering customers from schools, hotels, restaurants, cafes, nursing homes.”

He continued: “Our turnover has grown every year. We have a very loyal staff base who have worked for the company for over 30 years. Their expertise is second to none and they all go beyond the call of duty, often working late and coming into work early, usually 2 am.”

Simon is very excited to be staging his first trade event, which takes place on Monday February 5 from 12 noon until 4pm at the Merchant Taylor’s Hall, Aldwark, York.

It includes two cheese suppliers, a deli supplier, local herbs supplier, specialist sauce company, Italian supplier, local farms, local wine company, a fishmonger and butcher.

Also present will be the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York, plus canapes by award-winning chef Steve Holding and music from local guitarist Andrew Clegg.

Simon added: “It’s a great opportunity to promote local businesses and showcase the fantastic products available. We have been selling local fruit and veg for over 100 years and are looking forward to the next 100.”

To attend, email sales@simonbaynes.net