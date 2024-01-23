POLICE are appealing for help after the death of a 86-year-old North Yorkshire man.
Officers are trying to trace the next of kin of William Tunstall from Harrogate.
A police spokesman said: "William died last week, aged 86.
"The circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious.
"The Coroner is trying to find family members, or anyone that might have known him and know who his family are.
"If you have any information, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk for or call Su Gregson on 01609 643168."
