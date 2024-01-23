TRIBUTES have been paid to a York academic found dead at his home in the city.
An inquest opening into the death of Richard George Rowland heard how the 68-year-old was found dead on October 24 last year at his flat in York.
He was a retired lecturer who previously worked at the department of English and related literature at the University of York.
Dr Rowland joined the university as a student and then later as a lecturer in 2001. He retired in 2021.
Professor Helen Smith from the University of York's department of English and related literature said: "Richard was an inspirational tutor and a warm and mischievous colleague.
"He was highly regarded as a scholarly editor, and wrote field-defining books on the Renaissance and classical mythology.
"Following his retirement, he remained a much-loved friend for many in the department and will be sorely missed."
An inquest was opened at Northallerton Coroner’s Court yesterday (January 22) and assistant coroner, Richard Watson, said Dr Rowland was a senior university lecturer and he was single.
He said the provisional cause of death was combined drug toxicity, bronchial pneumonia and heart disease.
The inquest was opened and adjourned to a later date after a short hearing.
