MOTORISTS are being warned of delays around Saltersgate Bank on the A169 due to a broken down vehicle. There is also oil on the road from a leak.
A police spokesperson said: "Recovery is on the way and we are arranging with highways for a clean up team, but the road may be a bit slippery.
"We are at the scene assisting with traffic control."
