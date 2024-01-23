The storm arrived this morning (Tuesday, January 23) in the aftermath Storm Isha at the weekend.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office until 3pm tomorrow.

Forecasters warn that gusts of 30mph are expected throughout today, increasing to 50mph tonight, and staying strong tomorrow.

Three flood warnings are in place for York.

Rising river levels have forced the closure of St George’s Fields Car Park in York (Image: Haydn Lewis)

The Environment Agency warns that flooding is expected at Naburn Lock and riverside properties through the city from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge, including King’s Staith and Queen’s Staith.

St George’s Field car park and Rowntree Park remain closed due to the flooding.

At 11am the River Ouse level at the Viking Recorder was 3.74m and rising – the top of the river’s normal range is 2.9m.

Disruption for train passengers

Train passengers are being told to expect disruption on journeys today.

York-based rail firm LNER has advised passengers not to travel north of Newcastle from 3pm and midday tomorrow due to high winds.

Press reporter Maxine Gordon was travelling by train from Edinburgh to York this morning after rearranging her travel due to Storm Isha.

Press reporter Maxine Gordon travelling by train from Edinburgh to York this morning (Image: Maxine Gordon)

"Don't want to tempt fate but I am now on the 10am LNER service from Edinburgh to York .... Just 24 hours late!” She said.

"After a day of cancellations and delays on the railways yesterday because of Storm Isha it appears that the East Coast mainline through York is back up and running smoothly this morning.

"All morning departures from Edinburgh have left on time.

"There are several silver linings to this storm cloud...an extra day with family in Edinburgh, a full refund from LNER...and (hopefully) back in good time for my shift at The Press, tomorrow!"

Met Office chief meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn.”

He added that wind gusts could reach 75 to 80 mph in parts of Scotland, including exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal northwest Scotland early on Wednesday morning.”

Mark Garratt, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said teams have been deployed to deal with the flooding.

He urged people to stay away from swollen rivers and not drive through flood water.

Mr Garrat added just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.