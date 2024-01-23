And as part of the celebrations, a reality tv star is set to visit in the re-opening first week.

Yates York, owned by major pubco the Stonegate Group, is back open on Friday February 2.

The revamp promises a full visual redecoration including sound and lighting upgrades, new TV screens in booths as well as a newly installed Instagram photo wall and photobooth.

General Manager Kyle Perkins has worked for Stonegate Group for eight years, having started with the company as a bar team member at age 20. He has since worked his way up to run a number of different venues and Yates York is his newest venture, starting there a year ago.

Kyle said: “I'm excited to bring my experience and love for hospitality to a refreshed Yates and become a part of your community. With the support of my capable team, I aim to create a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere at our pub. We want Yates to be a place where you can relax, socialise, and have a great time with friends and family as well as a place to watch all sporting events and then party the night away.”

Kyle will officially re-open the venue on Friday 2nd February with the pub’s Grand Launch Event. Guests are invited to join the pub from 5pm-9pm for free celebratory bubbles and to continue the festivities well into the night with the DJ and dance act performances. The event is ticketed so booking in advance is crucial to ensure a place.

The party continues into the weekend with more DJ sets on Saturday and a charity music festival on Sunday, whereby soloists, duos and bands will be playing over the course of the day to raise money for local charities.

As part of the pub’s launch party celebrations, one lucky customer will win a VIP pub package for themselves and up to five friends, worth £200. The competition launched last week and closes on January 31. To enter, head to the pub’s social channels for more information.

The riverside pub has an expansive outdoor beer garden as well as an extensive late night entertainment offering that includes Quiz Night on Mondays with a cash prize, as well as Drag Bingo on Tuesdays, and Pound-a-Pint Wednesdays, a much-loved favourite among regulars! Karaoke, live music and DJ events carry customers into the weekend each week.

Kyle added: “The team are looking forward to welcoming back regulars and fresh faces alike. Considerable investment has gone into the site to make it the ultimate hang out spot, sports viewing, and late-night party venue and we hope our weekly event line up provides something for everyone.”

As part of the venue uplift, the pub’s weekly Pound-a-Pint night on Wednesdays will also include a “Win a Shopping Trolley” competition where students will be in with a chance of winning a trolley worth £50 of food, every week till Summer.

And on Wednesday February 7, on the first Pound-a-Pint Wednesday following the venue’s refresh and Yates York will welcome Love Islander Adam Collard for an exclusive meet and greet.

For details go to the pub’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages.