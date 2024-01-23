Two men entered Browns in St Sampson Square at 4.55pm on Thursday, December 7, took several fragrances, and left without paying for them, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Officers believe the men in the images will have information to help their investigation.

They urge anyone who recognises them to call 101, select option two and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12230232263 when passing on information.