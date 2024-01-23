Research suggests that just a few cans a week can result in insomnia and poor sleep in young people.

Experts found that young people aged 18 to 35 who consumed the drinks every day slept around half an hour less than those drinking them occasionally or not at all.

Among men, having two or three drinks a week meant they were 35% more likely to have a bedtime after midnight, 52% more likely to sleep less than six hours, and 60% more likely to wake in the night than those who did not or rarely drank them.

For women, they were 20% more likely to have a bedtime after midnight, 58% more likely to sleep less than six hours, and 24% more likely to wake in the night.

It comes after a study published last week said the sale of all energy drinks to young people and children in the UK should be banned because of links with anxiety, stress and suicidal thoughts.

Energy drinks often contain high levels of caffeine and sugar and are marketed as providing people with an energy boost.

The Government has consulted on a proposal to end the sale of energy drinks to children under 16 in England and has said it will set out a response in due course.

In the meantime, some larger retailers and supermarkets have voluntarily introduced a ban on the sale of energy drinks to children under 16.

Researchers have said, however, that the drinks can still be easily bought by children in places such as corner shops.

The latest study, published in BMJ Open and based on 53,266 Norwegian students, found the drinks are popular with young people.

Students in the study were asked how often they drank energy drinks, with responses including daily, weekly (including once a week, two to three times a week, and four to six times a week), monthly (one to three times), and seldom/never.

They were also asked detailed questions about their sleep patterns, such as when they went to bed and got up, how long it took them to fall asleep and if they woke in the night.

Insomnia was defined as problems falling and staying asleep and waking early on at least three nights a week, plus daytime sleepiness and tiredness for at least three days of the week, for at least three months.