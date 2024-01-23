There are reports of a crash on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire with two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to a crash in the northbound carriageway from junction 42 the A63 for Selby Fork to junction 44 for the A64 York and Tadcaster.

Police are in attendance and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

It's not know at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

More to follow.