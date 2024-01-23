A MAJOR road through North Yorkshire has reopened after a crash.
Earlier today there were reports of a crash on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire with two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to a crash in the northbound carriageway from junction 42 the A63 for Selby Fork to junction 44 for the A64 York and Tadcaster.
Police were in attendance and drivers were being asked to avoid the area if at all possible in the meantime.
It's not know at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the crash.
The road had reopened as of noon today.
