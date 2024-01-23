River levels at York Viking Recorder are at 3.51m above normal levels and expected to remain high today (January 23). Warnings are in place for the River Ouse at York for riverside properties, St George's Field and Queen's Staith and at Naburn Lock.

Flooding continues to affect locations near the River Ouse in York, particularly around properties and land from Scarborough Bridge to Millennium Bridge and King's Staith. Further rainfall is forecast over the coming days.

There are eight flood warnings in place across North Yorkshire this morning with more heavy rainfall on the way.

Anyone travelling is urged to check road conditions if driving, not to drive into flood water, check for disruption to buses or trains and amend travel plans if necessary.

The Met Office say a yellow wind warning is in place across the county for Tuesday and until 3pm on Wednesday. Storm Jocelyn is expected to bring strong winds and rain to Northern Ireland and much of the rest of Britain.

The weather outlook for Yorkshire and the Humber for Wednesday to Friday is dry and bright with sunny spells on Wednesday, with a breeze at first before wet and windy conditions returning on Thursday, with Friday seeing another bright and sunny day.

City of York Council has said Rowntree Park is closed, and that flood defences were being deployed and pumps were being installed.

St George's Field car park was also closed on Monday.

In Tadcaster, the A659 Tadcaster Bridge road is closed both ways from Mill Lane to Kirkgate with delays to bus services.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “River levels are rising on the River Ouse due to heavy rainfall associated with Storm Isha.

“Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

“Flooding is expected at properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge today.

“The river is expected to peak in York on Tuesday morning (January 23). Further rainfall is forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday associated with Storm Jocelyn which will keep river levels high.

“Our incident response staff are closing flood gates and checking defences. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.”