Hitting York on Sunday, Storm Isha has brought winds over 90mph to the country. Locally, about 900 homes between York and Malton have been without power.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), North Yorkshire Police issued the warning to drivers wishing to use the A64.

The caution came in response to the number of crashes they have attended to, due to "localised poor weather" near Malton. The warning comes ahead of Storm Jocelyn, which is forecast to hit tomorrow (January 23).

Advising drivers to avoid the A64, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "If you can, please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey."