GMB, the union for Deliveroo couriers, wants City of York to introduce the lane as part of its transport strategy for York.

The plea comes as the city council is seeking public opinion on the strategy.

Representatives from GMB Union and Deliveroo have met with the City of York Council executive member for transport, Cllr Peter Kilbane, and the council’s top transport officers.

The campaigners say the introduction of a new cycle lane will make the city centre safer and more accessible, as well as drive up revenue for local businesses and help the council meet its 2030 net zero ambitions.

Their favoured route runs from Blake Street and Parliament Street and comes out on Piccadilly. It has been the subject of feasibility studies.

Many benefits are promised by such a route, they say.

GMB National Rep for Deliveroo, Cristian Santabarbara, said: “A cycle route through York city centre is critical for couriers’ working conditions, safety and wellbeing.

“It would improve delivery times and reduce restaurant food wastage and improve our service delivery of food, groceries and medicines to residents in York.

“It would remove the looming threat of fines for cyclists, and issues associated with late delivery times for couriers, business and residents.

“We want the city centre to be accessible and sustainable for everyone.”

Andy Batty, Director of Operations at Deliveroo, said: “It’s clear from the significant growth in customer orders we’ve seen in York that there’s strong demand for food delivery across the city, and we’re committed to providing the best service possible for our customers, local restaurant partners, riders and the wider community.

“That’s why we’re working closely with the GMB Union and our riders to call for a new cycle route through York city centre that would not only make it safer for riders, but drive local business growth and help the council meet its ambitious climate objectives

Michael Howard, head of Highways and Transport at City of York Council, said in response:

“We welcome all comments on the ten policies within our transport strategy, and with just under two weeks to go to the closing date on 4 February, there is still time for everyone to add to the consultation.

“We have had nearly 1000 responses online, and thank the GMB and Deliveroo for their input, along with all the residents and groups who have taken the time to comment.”

The strategy, which includes ambitions to reduce car use in the city, boost passenger figures and reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, will go towards a new local transport plan.

Once the plan is finalised and approved by full council, which is expected in the Spring, the council will then put its case to government and seek funding for the improvements required.