A spectacular thunderstorm is currently crossing Ryedale with thunder, lightening and hailstones.
North Yorkshire Weather Updates said the storm was following the A170 between Thirsk, Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside, Pickering
Thunder, lightening and hail outside Malton pic.twitter.com/F4V5LjQzyg— Will Hide (@Willhide) January 22, 2024
We'd love to see your photos.
