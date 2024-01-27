Millfield Lane level crossing in Station Road, Poppleton, will be closed over consecutive nights at 11pm on Monday, January 29 until 6.25am on Friday, February 2.

Read next:

Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period and signs will be in place.

City of York Council say vehicles will be allowed to use the bus gate between Millfield Lane and Low Poppleton Lane, without risk of enforcement action, for the works duration only.