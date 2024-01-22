Drivers at LNER that are members of the Aslef union were set to walk out and ban working overtime from Monday, February 5.

It was called in addition to a rolling programme of one-day strikes by union members from Tuesday, January 30, to February 5, and a nine-day overtime ban from Monday, January 29.

The rolling programme of strikes is still to go ahead, with Aslef members at LNER set to walk out on Friday, February 2.

But the additional five-day walkouts from February 5 have been called off, Aslef has confirmed.

Drivers had called the additional action against LNER amid speculation that the company was considering implementing the new minimum service level regulations.

But it is understood this will not happen during the upcoming strikes which has led to the five days of action being withdrawn.

The new law is aimed at ensuring a minimum level of service is available during strikes, set at 40 per cent in the railway industry.

Unions have warned the regulations are unworkable and potentially dangerous if passengers believe a certain number of trains will run.

None of the train companies affected by the new strikes have said they will implement the regulations.

Unions in other sectors affected by the new law have also warned they are unwarranted and unworkable.

An LNER spokesperson said: “We welcome news that the threat of extended disruption to our services has been lifted.

“We encourage Aslef to work with us to find a way to end this long-running dispute, which only damages the rail industry.”