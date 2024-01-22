OPERATION Obtundity is set to begin in York, as roads around the Minster have closed until midnight.
Signs along Bootham Bar, Duncombe Place and High Petergate have been in place to give advanced notice of tonight's (January 22) exercise.
Operation Obtundity is a training exercise involving Yorkshire Ambulance, Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and City of York Council.
Residents and business owners have also been informed of the exercise, to minimise disruption.
The Press will be providing updates on the operation, once it's underway.
