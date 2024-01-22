The crisp giant is responsible for a range of products including Quavers, Wotsits, Monster Munch, Squares and Bugles as well as their various ranges like Max and Sensations.

Several popular crisp flavours have already been axed by Walkers in recent months.

In November, the crips manufacturer revealed it had stopped making Salt and Vinegar Quavers, while in October fans discovered the popular Worcester sauce flavour had been discontinued.

Then in December, Walkers confirmed they had also stopped making Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze flavoured crisps and Max Wasabi Peanuts.

Walkers confirms axing of Marmite-flavoured crisps

Walkers has now revealed Marmite flavoured crisps are the latest product to be discontinued from its range.

Walkers, speaking to The Sun, revealed the Marmite flavour had been discontinued but hoped the decision would pave the way for new crisps.

A Walkers spokesperson, speaking to The Sun, said: “We are very sorry to disappoint fans of Marmite flavour Walkers crisps with this news.

“We know many crisp lovers will hate to see this Walkers’ flavour go.

“This change will enable us to focus our efforts on making more of the flavours crisp fans love the most.”

Fans in tears after Marmite-flavoured crisps discontinued

The decision by Walkers to axe the Marmite-flavoured crisps has left fans disappointed calling the move a "travesty".

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) said: "Why oh why? @walkers_crisps have you discontinued Marmite crisps?! @marmite can you do anything about this travesty? #crisplover #marmitelover."

Another person commented: "@walkers_crisps Just read your stopping producing marmite flavour crisps now! That is so disappointing, I love marmite crisps, usually buy a multi pack!"

While a third person said the decision had their son in tears: "@walkers_crisps why are you discontinuing Marmite.

"Tje only crisps my son eats and he's now sobbing on his bed #outrage."

Although the Marmite-flavoured crisps have been discontinued, all hope is not lost for those fans hoping to get one last packet before they disappear for good.

Supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury's still have multipack bags of Marmite flavoured crisps in stock, according to their websites.

While online, Amazon also has some remaining Marmite-flavoured crisps multipacks.

The Marmite flavour crisps have always divided opinion - hence the caption on the packets: "Love it or hate it."

One user on X described it as a "god tier flavoured crisp" while another said it was a "silly flavour".