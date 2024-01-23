An inquest into the death of Scott Paterson on Monday (January 22) heard how the 34-year-old joiner from Selby died on May 1 last year at York Hospital.

Read next:

Northallerton Coroner’s Court heard that Mr Paterson, of Blackthorn Close in Selby, who grew up in Riccall, had gone out drinking with friends in the village on the afternoon of April 30 to celebrate someone's birthday before being one of a group who caught a bus to Selby to carry on the celebrations.

In evidence, Scott's friend, Liam Bellamy, said that at about 9pm Scott had had 'quite a lot to drink' and was staggering about. He said he wanted to go home and the pair caught a taxi back to Mr Bellamy's home, where Scott was living.

He said Scott stayed outside to have a cigarette in the driveway and he took the taxi back into Selby.

The court heard that Scott fell asleep on the driveway - something that wasn't unusual as he'd slept in the garden before. Mr Bellamy's girlfriend, Ruth Miller, and others went out to check on him providing him with blankets and a pillow and he seemed to be ok and fast asleep.

But in the early hours of May 1 his friends found he was very cold and struggled to find a pulse. They started CPR and emergency services were called to the scene.

Scott was taken to York Hospital but sadly died despite efforts to revive him.

Scott's mum and dad, Gillian and James attended the hearing and Gillian submitted a statement on behalf of the family describing him as an amazing dad to 14-year-old Lexi and Ivy, nine.

"He adored his kids and they were like his sidekicks," she said.

"He was an amazing dad, fun-loving son and brother who would light up a room with his smile."

The court heard his life was going well and he was about to move to a new home in Riccall the day he died.

Assistant coroner, Richard Watson, said the cause of death was multiple organ failure cardiopulmonary arrest, hypothermia and alcohol toxicity.

He recorded a conclusion of misadventure.

"Scott died in the most tragic of cases in unusual circumstances. It's clear from the cause of death that Scott had drunk rather a lot that afternoon and into the evening, and it's clear he intended to drink, but what he didn't intend was the consequences," said Mr Watson.