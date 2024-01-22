Police have just issued this CCTV of a man we would like to speak to following a shop theft in Malton.

It happened at Morrisons on Castlegate at about 1.50pm on 30 November 2023, and involved a man entering the store, removing security tags from bottles of spirits and concealing them on his person before leaving without paying.

READ MORE: A64 is closed at the Heslerton junction due to crash

A spokesperson added: "We're asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as we believe he will have information that will help our investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email Jamie.Kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jamie Kennerley. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230227804 when passing on information."