It happened on either Peasy Hill Road between 6pm and 9.30pm on Monday, January 15, or outside Malton School at around 8.45am on Tuesday, January 16.

A police spokesperson said the Aston Martin was scratched three times down the length of the vehicle.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to email megan.campbell1@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident number 12240009096.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."