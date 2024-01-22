FLOODING has caused the closure of a main city centre car park in York.
At 2pm today (January 22) coach and car drivers were hurrying back to their cars as rising river levels have forced the closure of St George’s Fields Car Park.
The car park between the Rivers Ouse and Foss, has been closed today as the rain from Storm Isha swells the two rivers.
It is low lying and usually among the first parts of the city centre to flood.
A large sign saying “Car Park Closed Flooding” was put in the entrance with bollards blocking the way in.
Meanwhile the Ouse has flooded Tower Gardens with council workmen out barricading the Clifford's Tower entrance.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article