At 2pm today (January 22) coach and car drivers were hurrying back to their cars as rising river levels have forced the closure of St George’s Fields Car Park.

The car park between the Rivers Ouse and Foss, has been closed today as the rain from Storm Isha swells the two rivers.

Rising river levels have forced the closure of St George’s Fields Car Park in York (Image: Haydn Lewis)

It is low lying and usually among the first parts of the city centre to flood.

A large sign saying “Car Park Closed Flooding” was put in the entrance with bollards blocking the way in.

Meanwhile the Ouse has flooded Tower Gardens with council workmen out barricading the Clifford's Tower entrance.

Rising river levels have flooded the riverside path under Skeldergate Bridge (Image: Haydn Lewis)