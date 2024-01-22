Bellway Homes has now sold all its 2,3,4 and 5-bed homes at Ambler’s Grange on Pocklington’s Yapham Road.

Sales manager Paula Murdoch says the development retained constant interest whilst it was built and sold. Pocklington ticked many boxes, being in a scenic market town by the wolds, and close to the A1, York and Hull.

“On top of that, Ambler’s was perfectly planned to deliver the kind of homes and location people buying in Pocklington wanted – i.e. larger family homes in a small, community focused development, with a range of excellent schools within a mile.”

“With the sold-out signs now up, and all homes soon to be occupied, it really is great to see we’ve achieved our aims of building a new community.”

Bellway reports similar schemes, including at Wolds View, Driffield, are also proving extremely popular.

Paula added: “We’re finding the new home market to be particularly buoyant at the moment – something I feel can be attributed to the careful planning of our developments, which means what we’re building in different areas is exactly what those buying in them are looking for.”