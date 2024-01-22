Storm Isha hit York on Sunday (January 22), bringing high winds and rain.

Thousands of homes and businesses across North Yorkshire suffered power cuts and transport delays.

At lunchtime today, Northern Powergrid said approximately 32,479 customers had been affected with power restored to 25,260 of them.

The electricity network manager for the north east, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire said the majority of those customers were in Northumberland.

Northern Powergrid said around 900 properties were without power between York and Malton and over 100 properties in Pickering had also suffered a power outage.

Three hundred homes in Filey, Hawes and villages near Malton – East and West Heslerton and Settrington – were also affected earlier today (Monday).

The company said it was aiming to get power back to those affected by the end of Monday.

#StormJocelyn has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday #weatheraware 🌀 pic.twitter.com/DihJvBBCUg — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024

Met Office warnings in North Yorkshire were removed for the rest of Monday but a yellow wind warning was in place across the county for Tuesday and until 3pm on Wednesday. Storm Jocelyn is expected to bring strong winds and rain to Northern Ireland and much of the rest of Britain.

The UK weather agency said this could mean delays to all public transport and road journeys – especially for high-sided vehicles - with coastal routes affected by spray and large waves.

The more serious amber warning for wind is expected to affect northern and western Scotland from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning – with more power cuts, compromised mobile phone coverage and road and bridge closures expected.

The weather outlook for Yorkshire and the Humber for Wednesday to Friday is dry and bright with sunny spells on Wednesday, with a breeze at first before wet and windy conditions returning on Thursday, with Friday seeing another bright and sunny day.

The Environment Agency (EA) had three flood warnings issued in York, where the River Ouse level at the Viking Recorder measured 3.03 metres and rising at 1.15pm today.

Levels were expected to peak at 3.75 metres tomorrow morning (January 23).

The highest recorded level at this point on the Ouse was 5.40 metres in November 2000.

The flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – were in place at:

Naburn Lock Buildings and Lock Cottages

Properties on King’s Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge

Properties along Queen’s Staith, on South Esplanade, Friars Terrace, Tower Place, St George’s Field car park and Rowntree Park

EA advice included to avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and to not attempt walking or driving through flood water.

City of York Council said Rowntree Park was closed, and that flood defences were being deployed and pumps were being installed.

St George's Field car park was also closed on Monday.

In Tadcaster, the A659 Tadcaster Bridge road was closed both ways from Mill Lane to Kirkgate with delays to multiple bus services.

Trees were reported as fallen in Upper Poppleton – where Main Street was said to be blocked in both directions close to the White Horse public house.