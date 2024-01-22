Two men entered Sainsburys in Northallerton at about 2.20pm on Friday, December 15, removed security tags from bottles of spirits and left without paying, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Officers believe the men in the images will be able to provide information to help their investigation.

They urge anyone who recognises the men to email Jamie.Kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12230231333 when passing on information.