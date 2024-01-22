The A64 has reopened in both directions near the West Heslerton junction following a serious crash involving two vehicles.
National Highways tweeted that the road was now open between the A169 and B1258.
The #A64 in #NorthYorkshire has re-opened in both directions between the #A169 (#Malton/#Norton) and the #B1258 (#WestKnapton) following a serious collision involving two vehicles.
Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey. pic.twitter.com/UaSXKwM3CQ
— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) January 22, 2024
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article