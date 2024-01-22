Located just off the A59 between York and Harrogate, the £21.5m development has 3,4 and 5-bed homes ranging from £329,995 to £439,995.

Avant Homes is also offering incentives on selected plots for home buyers who want to move to Ambretone Park. These include part exchange offers, £14,999 stamp duty paid and £3,500 upgrades.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “We’ve had an outstanding response from a wide range of buyers to the mix of homes available at Ambretone Park which has led us to being 75 per cent sold ahead of expectations.

“Green Hammerton is an excellent location with great transport links to York and Harrogate, so homebuyers at Ambretone Park can enjoy the best of town and country.

“Avant Homes is committed to providing quality new homes for everyone, helping people make their ideal next move a reality and creating new communities where we build.

“Ambretone Park is now very much a part of Green Hammerton and we currently have strong interest in the remaining 18 homes.”

Wetherby-based Avant Homes also has a scheme underway at Greensward Point, Easingwold.