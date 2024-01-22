Both Simone, 16, and Gary, 14, were last seen in their homes in Scarborough during the early hours of today (January 22).

The police believe they are together and using public transport to travel about.

Simone is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Gary is described as white, about 5ft 4in tall, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Both were last seen wearing dark coloured clothing, Gary had a red rucksack and black holdall bag.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers believe they may head to the North East area.



"We are appealing to anyone travelling on public transport to keep an eye out for them along with anyone who may have seen them or knows where they are now."

If you have seen either Simone or Gary of both of them, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the force control room.



If you have an immediate sighting of either or both of them, please call the police on 999.

Please quote reference 12240012903 for Simone or 12240012921 for Gary.