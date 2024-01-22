Two children from Scarborough that were declared missing have been found safe and well.
Earlier today, North Yorkshire Police put out an appeal for two children, ages 14 and 16 that were declared as missing.
They have since been found safe and well.
The police said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
