North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at B&Q at Clifton Moor Retail Park, between 6.05pm and 6.40pm on December 2.

A police spokesman said: "A man entered the store with a pushchair and concealed three power tools in it. He then paid for a doormat and left, without paying for the power tools.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email Jamie.Kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jamie Kennerley."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230229413 when passing on information.

A man police want to speak to (Image: North Yorkshire Police)