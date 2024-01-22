Now police are urging residents to be vigilant following the spate of raids in Thirsk, which happened over the course of seven days.

Homes in Long Street and Green Lane West were broken into between January 12 and 19, North Yorkshire Police said.

A home in Long Street was broken into while the residents were on holiday. Windows were smashed and the burglars made off with jewellery, cash and electronic goods.

Photo of the stolen yellow and diamond sapphire ring (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

There was another break in on the same street, whilst the house was empty, police said.

On January 19, suspects broke into a home in Green Lane West - stealing aftershave and perfume.

Detective Constable Dave Hunton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "We urge residents to remain vigilant and review their home security if necessary. At this time of year suspects will use the cover of darkness to commit offences.

"If you have security lights, make sure they are working properly and consider using light-timers or leaving lights on when you are not at home. Let your neighbours know if you are going to be away for any length of time."

Appealing for information surrounding the three incidents, he added: "Please get in touch if you have any information about the stolen items in the photographs below.

A Paul Preston cast silver anteater ring was stolen (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"Have you been offered them for sale? Do you know where they are now? Or have you seen a discarded rucksack like the one in the photograph. Some of the items are quite distinctive or hold sentimental value for the owner. Please get in touch if you can help"

You can report anything on email to: dave.hunton1@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call 101, select option two and ask for Dave Hunton.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12240011661 when passing on information.