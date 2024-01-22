The incident happened at about 3.05pm on Friday, December 1, at Sainsburys in High Street, Northallerton.

North Yorkshire Police has issued four CCTV images of people they want to speak to about the incident.

Officers are urging members of the public to get in touch if they recognise them.

Anyone with information should email Jamie.Kennerley@Northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12230228255 when passing on information.